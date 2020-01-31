Angelique Kidjo Meets Burna Boy, Mum In Lagos (Video)

Days after defeating Burna Boy in 62nd annual Grammy awards, Beninese legend Angelique Kidjo has met the afro-fusion singer and his mum in Lagos.

Concise News reports that Burna Boy lost in the Best World Music Album category to Beninese legend Angélique Kidjo.

Surprisingly, Kidjo, after being announced winner of the award, dedicated it to the self-proclaimed African Giant, describing him as one of the young African artistes gradually changing the continent.

“This is for Burna Boy, [he] is among those young artists [who] came from Africa [who] are changing the way our continent is perceived, and the way African music has been the bed rock for every [type] of music,” she said.

But a new video on social media indicates that Kidjo is spending some time with Burna Boy and his mum.

It is however, not clear what the Beninese singer is doing in the state, although some days ago, she was in a radio station in Nigeria, where she spoke spoke Yoruba with singer Asa.

This platform reports that the achievement for Kidjo, 59, in the Grammys awards marks her fourth victory in the category and fourth Grammy win overall.