AMVCA 2020: Organisers Fix Date For Nominees Announcement

In preparation for the 7th edition of Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), the organisers have said the names of the nominees would be announced on 6 February.

The Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, while speaking in Lagos, said the announcement would be made by Nollywood screen diva Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman by 9:00pm (West African Time)

She said: “The journey to selecting the nominees from over 2,000 entries received for this edition has been a long but exciting one. Judging from the caliber of entries received, we are once again reminded of the important role the AMVCAs play in shaping the African film and television narrative.

“We invite you to tune in Sunday, 6 February as we announce the talented creatives who have made the cut and have set themselves apart in the industry.”

She noted that since the inception, in March 2013, the event had continued to inspire African filmmakers, actors and industry specialists as they promote the growth of the continent’s film and television industry.

She added that the awards would be presented in 28 categories, with 7 areas open to public voting and 21 being categories to be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges with the inclusion of a new category, ‘The MultiChoice Talent Factory Award.’