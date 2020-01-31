Akwa Ibom: PDP Senator Describes Akpabio As ‘Uncommon Failure’

Senator Christopher Ekpenyong (PDP – Akwa Ibom North-West) has described the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio as “uncommon failure”.

The Peoples Democratic Party lawmaker said this on Thursday in Abuja while speaking with journalists after he was sworn in as the senator representing the district.

Ekpenyong, who defeated Akpabio, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the rerun election on Saturday, said that while Akpabio was governor of the state he “did nothing”.

He said: “I’m ashamed of him. If he was investing, go to Akwa Ibom; there is nothing. When you talk of uncommon, what is uncommon or is it because he is uncommon failure?”

According to the former deputy governor, Akpabio became governor by accident, adding the minister tried to subvert the rerun poll.

“The fact that he became a governor was by accident and that is because our electoral process is porous. Thank God I have come to meet the discussion on the electoral act amendment because I am going to contribute.

“He felt he could go to the election without resigning, then he flew a kite that he is not contesting but he failed to know that I am a veteran in this game.

“We went to the election and I defeated him, I had 19,000 plus votes and he had 6,000 in his local government,” he said.