While his fans still can’t get enough of his new single with Kizz Daniel, afrobeats star, Adekunle Gold has announced his upcoming album dubbed “Afro Pop”.

Concise News reports that this will be Gold’s third album after the release of “Gold” in 2016 ad “About 30” in 2018.

The “Young Love” crooner made the announcement in a tweet on Friday, January 31 and fans obviously anticipating the release.

Without releasing much details about the album, Gold wrote “My Album “Afro Pop” is dropping soon and I dunno how to behave.”