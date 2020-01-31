2020 UTME: Don’t Panic, JAMB Urges Candidates Who Registered In Blacklisted Centres

Concise News reports that the Board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made the call in an interview with NAN on Friday.

He said that there was no need for the candidates to panic or consider going for another registration as this would automatically disqualify them from participating in the board’s forthcoming examination.

JAMB announced recently, that it had blacklisted 41 centres out of 692 accredited so far for the exercise nationwide, over issues bordering on registration cyber fraud, extortion and technical deficiency.

“We want to call on all candidates who registered in all of these affected centres not to panic or start considering going for another registration elsewhere.

“This will amount to double registration and with this, they stand automatically disqualified for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. Their biometrics will indicate this on the day of the examination.

“We want to let them know that indeed, they have nothing to fear, as the security agents are already verifying the culpability of all those involved and at the appropriate time, we will do the needful,” Benjamin said.

Giving an update of the total number of candidates that had registered so far, he said that about 1.1 million have so far been captured at the exercise that commenced on January 13.