WHO Declares Coronavirus Global Health Emergency

By - 50 minutes ago on January 30, 2020
Coronavirus, according to Chinese researchers, is a group of viruses common among animals but now confirmed that it could also infect humans (image courtesy: Getty)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the new coronavirus a global emergency.

The chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday that “the main reason for this declaration is not what is happening in China but what is happening in other countries.”

Coronavirus, according to Chinese researchers, is a group of viruses common among animals but now confirmed that it could also infect humans.

The large family of viruses can cause diseases ranging from common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

China is battling to contain the spread of the virus as it has confirmed nearly 2000 cases of patients infected with it and the death toll now stands at 170 people in the country.

And the concern is that the disease could spread to countries with weaker health systems.

According to the WHO, there had been 98 cases in 18 countries outside of the country, but no deaths, with most cases tied to people who have travelled from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began.

It was also learned that there have been eight cases of human-to-human infection in Germany, Japan, Vietnam and the United States.

Speaking at the press conference in Geneva, Ghebreyesus described the virus as an “unprecedented outbreak” that has been met with an “unprecedented response”.

“Let me be clear, this declaration is not a vote of no confidence in China,” he said.

