Watch: Pastor Banishes ‘Marlian’ Spirit In Members’ lives (Video)

Hours ago, a video surfaced online where a pastor was seen praying against the spirit of “marlian” in the lives of his members and their children.

Concise News reports that Marlians alias “no manners” are followers of the controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley.

Marley has over time been perceived as a bad influence on not just youth but children as result of the kind of music he does and his controversial statements.

But the pastor, in a programme that was aired on television prayed for his members’ children to graduate, as it is believed that marlians don’t graduate.

Meanwhile, Marley, who arguably has one of the strongest fan bases among all musical artistes, took to his Twitter handle last week to advise Marlians against being bad influence.

According to him, Marlians are at liberty to enjoy their youthful days but should be cautious of what have tendencies of destroying their future.

“As a Marlian u have to enjoy your youth but don’t destroy your future,” the “soapy” crooner said.

The “Tesumole” crooner became more popular after his ordeal with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) and the release of his ‘soapy’ single with its dance routine.