Uti Nwachukwu Slams Adeboye Over Decision On Son’s Secretary

By - 21 minutes ago on January 30, 2020
Pastor Enoch Adeboye/File Photo

Reality star Uti Nwachukwu has criticised the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Enoch Adeboye who asked his son to sack his secretary.

Concise News reports that Adeboye in series of tweets where he dished advice on marriage said his son once told him how excited his female secretary makes him feel.

The cleric however told his son to sack the secretary over fears of infidelity which may affect his marriage.

Adeboye tweeted ”One of my sons once told me that he was always excited to resume in the office every Monday because he would get to see his secretary again.

”I told him to fire her immediately. Nothing and no one is worth your marriage.”

This didn’t go down well with Uti who opined that “religion is a joke in Nigeria”, while condemning Adeboye’s decision.

Uti tweeted; “Religion in Nigeria is a BIG JOKE!!!! You ask your son to fire an innocent woman because your son cannot discipline himself/His feelings?? Tomorrow now the same people will say we shd rise and pray against anyone blocking our progress!! Isokay. We have heard now!

“Watch o… the narrative go soon change. Them go soon release press statement that the secretary was flirting with/coming unto the son…just to justify the act of wickedness!!! Nigeria!! Open your eyes! Religion is now a Malicious hateful tool! CHOOSE LOVE”

