Transfer: Nigerian Star Ready To Hit Ground Running In Spanish Side

By - 28 seconds ago on January 30, 2020
Uchenna Kanu scored
157 goals for NAIA All-American side last season. Photo source: Twitter@/Ucheofficial30

Super Falcons star Uchenna Kanu has expressed readiness to hit the ground running following her move to Primera Iberdrola side Sevilla.

Concise News reports that Uchenna played college football for Southeastern Fire until 2019 and sealed her first professional contract that will see her stay until the end of the term.

During her stay with the NAIA All-American side, she netted 157 goals last season and ended the season as top scorer. Even though she knows the Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino is a different ball game, the player is not bothered about a change in clubs.

“I’m a strong person and I think I’m easy to adapt to stuff where ever I go,” she said after he signing. “It’s easy for me to get used to the weather, the environment, and get along with people; teammates and coaches, I think am pretty good at that. And I am a strong player and I always stay focused.”

Already, the Nigerian, following her unveiling, Tuesday, has joined her teammates for training ahead of the league clash with leaders FC Barcelona Femeni.

Speaking further, Uchenna described her new club as great, saying her comment is based on “all I’ve seen and heard about the team.

“I think it’s a pretty good team with the history and everything going on; with the players and backroom staff; I think it’s a pretty good team.

“My representative talked to the team and he got me set up, talked to the coaches and the officials and they brought me here and they took care of everything; all the paperwork and everything that brought me here.”

She will wear the number 19 for her new side in Spain.

