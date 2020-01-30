Transfer: Marcos Rojo Seals Exit From Man United

The Argentina international Marcos Rojo is heading back to his homeland after sealing a short-term loan deal Estudiantes from Manchester United.

The 29-year-old defender has been looking for a way out of Old Trafford for some time after being frozen out from the first team.

It appeared at one stage in the summer window of 2019 as though a switch to Everton would be made, keeping him in the Premier League.

That deal broke down and Rojo has been forced to make peace with playing a support role with the Red Devils this season.

Having slipped down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he has seen just nine appearances in the 2019-20 campaign.

The most recent of those came back in November, with a change of scenery clearly required.

Rojo has finally got his wish and is retracing his steps to where it all began for him as a promising teenager.

Estudiantes announced that agreement had been reached with United on their social media channels, saying: “You always return to the places where you were happy. Because of the sense of belonging, it’s stronger.

“Your dream and that of the Pincha family come true. We meet again. Welcome and thanks for coming back, Marcos. We welcome you with our hearts.”

United boss Solskjaer had suggested that Rojo would not be allowed to leave Old Trafford in the winter window, as he remains under contract until 2021.

Quizzed on the South American ahead of a Carabao Cup clash with Manchester City, the Norwegian said when asked if he expected a deal to be done: “I wouldn’t think so.

“Marcos has been injured and has been working to get back and get fit again. At the moment it doesn’t look like it, no.”

With Rojo seemingly part of the Red Devils’ plans, he was in attendance for a derby date at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.