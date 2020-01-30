Transfer: Man United Officially Announce Bruno Fernandes Capture

As the January transfer window is about to be shut, Manchester United have announced the signature of Portuguese midfielder, Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

Concise News reports that the 25-year-old Portuguese international has contributed 63 goals and 52 assists in 137 appearances for Sporting Clube de Portugal.

He has made 19 senior appearances for his country and was part of the successful squad that won the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

He joins the British heavyweights on a five-and-a-half year deal after they shook off a last-minute tussle from Barcelona.

United had been targeting Fernandes since last summer, and only upped their interest this month as they are clearly lacking that creative spark in their squad.

On Wednesday, the Old Trafford club confirmed that an agreement has been reached with Sporting Lisbon to sign the player.

A statement on United’s official website reads on Thursday: “Manchester United is delighted to confirm the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Clube de Portugal. Bruno signs on a five-and-a-half year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.”

It would be recalled that earlier on Thursday, defender Marcus Rojo headed back to his homeland after sealing a short-term loan deal Estudiantes.

Rojo had been looking for a way out of Old Trafford for some time after being frozen out from the first team.

It appeared at one stage in the summer window of 2019 as though a switch to Everton would be made, keeping him in the Premier League.

That deal broke down and Rojo has been forced to make peace with playing a support role with the Red Devils this season.

Having slipped down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he has seen just nine appearances in the 2019-20 campaign.

The most recent of those came back in November, with a change of scenery clearly required.

Rojo has finally got his wish and is retracing his steps to where it all began for him as a promising teenager.

Estudiantes announced that agreement had been reached with United on their social media channels, saying: “You always return to the places where you were happy. Because of the sense of belonging, it’s stronger.

“Your dream and that of the Pincha family come true. We meet again. Welcome and thanks for coming back, Marcos. We welcome you with our hearts.”

United boss Solskjaer had suggested that Rojo would not be allowed to leave Old Trafford in the winter window, as he remains under contract until 2021.

Quizzed on the South American ahead of a Carabao Cup clash with Manchester City, the Norwegian said when asked if he expected a deal to be done: “I wouldn’t think so.

“Marcos has been injured and has been working to get back and get fit again. At the moment it doesn’t look like it, no.”

With Rojo seemingly part of the Red Devils’ plans, he was in attendance for a derby date at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.