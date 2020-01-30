Tokyo Olympics: NOC Inaugurates Four Commissions For Games

President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) Habu Gumel has inaugurated four Commissions for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Concise News understands that the four Commissions, inaugurated in Lagos state on Wednesday, are known as the Technical and Development, Marketing and Sponsorship, Athletes and Olympic Education and Culture.

Two Commissions, Medical and Scientific Commission and the Women Commission had been inaugurated earlier.

“The creation of NOC Commissions is in line with the provisions of the International Olympic Charter and NOC Statutes, as these subsidiary governing bodies are not only advisory but equally essential in the promotion of Olympic values and the effective implementation of Olympic Movement objectives,” Gumel said at the inauguration.

Hon. Wahid Oshodi is the Chairman of Marketing and Sponsorship Commission to be assisted by Abdul Ibrahim, while the Olympic Education and Culture is headed by Mohammed Abdullahi with Patrick Okpah as the Vice Chairman.

Former Team Nigeria Captain and Olympian Olumide Oyedeji will serve as Athletes Commission Chairman with Mariam Usman as Vice Chairman.

The NOC boss also expressed his happiness over the activities of some of the Commissions since the approval of their compositions in March, 2019.

“That speaks volume of the readiness of the Commissions to render meritorious and selfless service to the Olympic Movement and Nigerian sports,” he said.

”The Technical and Development is headed by Lawrence Iquaibom, while Chimdi Ejiogu will serve as Vice Chairman.”