Singer Accuses Peruzzi Of Rape, Fraud

UK based Nigerian singer, Daffy Blanco has accused Peruzzi of sexually abusing her on the claims that he was drunk.

Blanco, in series of posts on Instagram claimed to have paid Peruzzi a sum of 15 million Naira to help her write hit songs but never got a response from the “Majesty” crooner.

According to the singer, Peruzzi didn’t only cause her physical pains but emotional trauma.

Blanco who claimed to have met Peruzzi through a friend in Lagos also released some audio recordings of where he tried to console her.

It didn’t end there as she also maintained that she would be suing Peruzzi.

This platform reports that this is coming barely two weeks after Peruzzi’s former boss Patrick Anyaene took to Twitter to spill much details about the singer and Davido, accusing them of breach of contract.

Anyaene narrated how he met and helped peruzzi in his musical career, after he dropped out of medical school in 2014, due to financial constraints.

“When I was ready I signed Peruzzi and we all moved to Lagos, I got a better accommodation for him, a 5 bedroom house in Sangotedo. I also shot 3 videos for him but we released only one (For Your Pocket) which caught the attention of Davido.

The Goldenboy entertainment CEO claimed that Peruzzi betrayed him by telling Davido that he (Anyaene) only assisted him in shooting music video, rather than telling the “Risky” crooner that he was signed under the former management.

” I bought Peruzzi’s ticket to meet Davido for the performance, but instead of performing he got signed to DMW, without my consent, therefore breaching his contract.

The Goldenboy CEO also alleged that Davido’s fiancee Chioma was Peruzzi’s side chick.