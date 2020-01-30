Home » Senate Swears In Ekpenyong To Replace Akpabio

Senate Swears In Ekpenyong To Replace Akpabio

Chris Ekpenyong and Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Senator Christopher Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was on Thursday sworn in by the Senate to represent Akwa-Ibom North-West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

The lawmaker took the oath administered by the Deputy Clerk of the Senate, Musa Abdullahi at about 10:40 am after the adoption of the votes and proceedings for Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

The lawmaker defeated Senator Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the January 25, 2020 re-run election for Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District, held in Essien Udim Local Government Council.

Akpabio represented the senatorial zone from 2015 to 2019.

