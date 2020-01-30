Regina Daniels Says She Once Told Her Dad She Would Marry His Mate

Despite receiving series of backlashes for getting married to a far older man, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recalled that she once promised her father that she would marry his mate.

This is contained in a statement released by Niyi Ifetayo, who happens to be the spokesperson of Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, who stated that Regina made the revelation in her new celebrity magazine which will be launched soon.

The magazine “Regina…Celebrating Nigerian Super Diva” will be presented to the public in Abuja later in February, this year.

“The wife of billionaire philanthropist, Prince Ned Nwoko, will launch her own celebrity magazine called Regina on

February 12, 2020, in Abuja. The maiden edition which is billed to roll out that day featured her exclusive interview

where she confessed that she once told her dad that she will marry his mate.” Ifetayo said.

Recall that the beautiful actress once said she got married to the Delta state senator as a result of her ‘stubbornness’,

20-year-old Regina made the disclosure while speaking with controversial OAP Daddy Freeze.

According to her getting married to someone of her age or with little years difference will not help her, but rather she needs someone old enough to always calm her nerves.

The light-skinned actress said: “I don’t think i would have married somebody of my age or a little bit older because I am quite stubborn, very stubborn” asked about how her husband copes with the stubbornness, she said because he respects her a lot.

Also speaking on what she calls her 59-year-old husband, Regina burst into laughter, saying “I call him my baby”.