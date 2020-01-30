Operation Amotekun Targeted At Fulani Herders, Fulani Leader Claims

The Operation Amotekun is targeted against Fulani people in the South-West, the Sarkin Fulani of Oyo State Salihu Kadiri has claimed.

Concise News reports that Kadiri described the security outfit which was launched in January as sectional during a chat with the press at the inauguration of the Oyo State Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) Exco held at the Jogor Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to him, the constitution of Amotekun was one-sided and set up against the Fulani herders, claiming that the security outfit needed to be put in place rightly.

He, therefore, called on South-West governors to include Fulani and other ethnic groups as personnel of the security agency.

“For now, we, the Fulani in the South West, are not in support of ‘Operation Amotekun,’” he said. “With its present composition, Amotekun looks more sectional, it looks as if it was meant to fight the Fulani herders who the farmers are accusing of using their cows to destroy their farms. That is the truth.”