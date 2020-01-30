Home » NYSC Allowance 2020: N-Power Beneficiaries Call For Stipend Increment

NYSC Allowance 2020: N-Power Beneficiaries Call For Stipend Increment

By - 43 minutes ago on January 30, 2020
npower news today

Attendees of N-Power training

Following Wednesday’s development that the allowance of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have been increased from N19, 800 to N33, 000, beneficiaries of the N-Power programme are asking the Federal Government to consider increasing their N30, 000 monthly stipend, Concise News reports.

Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director-General of the NYSC made known the news on allowance addition in Bauchi during a working visit to the scheme’s secretariat in the state. He said that the imminent increment is in line with the new minimum wage approved by the federal government.

It would be recalled that in August 2019, when Concise News reached out to the office of Afolabi Imoukhuede, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation and Youth Employment, an official who spoke to us exclusively maintained that N-Power beneficiaries should not expect any increment at that time.

According to the official, simply named Folarin, N-Power beneficiaries “are earning more than the minimum wage before it was adjusted.”

When told the expectation is that, considering the minimum wage affects everyone under the payroll of the Federal Government, remuneration ought to be reviewed across the board, he says:

“No, it doesn’t work that way, sorry.”

The increment of corps members’ allowance has now steered reactions from N-Power graduate volunteers who believe they are also entitled to have their pay raised.

Check out some reactions below:

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Add Concise To Homescreen.