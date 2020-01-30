NYSC Allowance 2020: N-Power Beneficiaries Call For Stipend Increment

Following Wednesday’s development that the allowance of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have been increased from N19, 800 to N33, 000, beneficiaries of the N-Power programme are asking the Federal Government to consider increasing their N30, 000 monthly stipend, Concise News reports.

Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director-General of the NYSC made known the news on allowance addition in Bauchi during a working visit to the scheme’s secretariat in the state. He said that the imminent increment is in line with the new minimum wage approved by the federal government.

It would be recalled that in August 2019, when Concise News reached out to the office of Afolabi Imoukhuede, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation and Youth Employment, an official who spoke to us exclusively maintained that N-Power beneficiaries should not expect any increment at that time.

According to the official, simply named Folarin, N-Power beneficiaries “are earning more than the minimum wage before it was adjusted.”

When told the expectation is that, considering the minimum wage affects everyone under the payroll of the Federal Government, remuneration ought to be reviewed across the board, he says:

“No, it doesn’t work that way, sorry.”

The increment of corps members’ allowance has now steered reactions from N-Power graduate volunteers who believe they are also entitled to have their pay raised.

Check out some reactions below:

With the arguement that Npower volunteers can live, save and start biz from 30k stipend, I hope with the new 33k allawi, we can expect all corpers to become entrepreneurs after their service years and then reduce unemployment. — OD_SIT (@I_amOD_SIT) January 29, 2020

And Npower is 30k…nija — Ogidi oz promise (@Maintain001) January 29, 2020

Minimum wage cuts across everyone. Npower volunteers must be smiling now😁 https://t.co/6wXjGPs1cX — Jones (@Jonzdfarmer) January 29, 2020