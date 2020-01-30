Nigerians React As Presidency Hits Abaribe Over Call For Buhari To Resign

Nigerians have taken to social media to condemn the Presidency over its response to call made by the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over rising insecurity in the country.

Abaribe, in his contribution to a motion sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, on national security, accused the nation’s security chiefs of relying on propaganda.

The senator, in concluding his speech on the issue, said: “That government even said if we don’t perform stone us, we are going with the stones to stone them now.”

But Buhari’s media aide, Shehu Sani, in a statement on Wednesday, said the call from an armchair critic did not represent the opinion of the country.

He added that Abaribe should have been in prison for failing to return leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to court for trial.

Shehu noted that if a leader like President Buhari needs to resign, there are millions of other Nigerians who need to resign, including Senator Abaribe who unlocked the door to enable the escape of traitorous and treasonable suspects.

He said that Abaribe’s party raped the nation and left it collapsing in 2015 and President Buhari is fixing things up all the years he is in office.

Reacting to the strongly-worded response to Abaribe’s call on the Buhari government to resign over rising insecurity in Nigeria, Nigerians berate the presidential media for attacking the personality of the senator.

They accused the presidency of leaving the topic of insecurity and blaming the PDP for its mistakes.

See some of the reactions below:

Abaribe really pressed the Presidency's panic button. He rattled you guys. https://t.co/Q8ApIvKuM7 — DUKE OF ALIMOSHO (@ZinoMulla) January 30, 2020

Gentlemen, in all, he craftly navigated from the crux of the matter and dwelt on personal issues.

Instead of telling us why Buhari shouldn't resign, he told us why who HE think Abaribe is. Any way, you just cemented the call for #BuhariOut #BuhariResign https://t.co/xgoui0kUdp — Ogbu Anu Kwa Nkwo (@Cassavaflour) January 29, 2020

#BuhariResign is long overdue, the lives n property of Nigerians is not worth the blood of any politician. Senator Abaribe has just spoken the mind's of sane Nigerians, Garba Shehu bringing up the case of Nnamdi Kanu is unnecessary. #hypocrites https://t.co/BZw3IFMmTL — Collins O✌️ (@OkoroCollins11) January 29, 2020

Is Senator Abaribe the chief security officer of the country?

Shame on you Garba Shehu.#BuhariResign https://t.co/q643qLwi3f — Nwa Aför Igbo (@smell_boy) January 30, 2020

If u haven't seen or heard a FOOL talking before, please behold one. U can't defend Buhari without been foolish. Only foolish people defends Buhari. Garba or Garbage Shehu has just displayed heavy foolishness. Indeed the northeners are the problem of this country.#BuhariResign pic.twitter.com/HVcy9RdUgW — Epaphras (@_Epaphras) January 30, 2020

After 4 years, @OfficialAPCNg cannot redeem one single campaign promise, then the president should not continue. #BuhariResign — Lagertha's brother (@jackoozie) January 29, 2020

If Senator Abaribe is a fool for speaking against killing HUMAN BEINGS, what then are you for not speaking for the sanctity of life?#BuhariResign https://t.co/uul26ujHn7 — LEAH SHARIBU★ (@biffamna) January 29, 2020

The only renowned Senator who is courageous and not rubber stamp like others. Thank you @SenatorAbaribe for saying the truth and speaking truth to power. No sane Nigerian will disagree with you or else he or she will be next victim of Blood sucking herdsmen. #BuhariResign https://t.co/1xGzy1DHvn — NEDU Samuel (P.Cule) (@Nedusam01) January 29, 2020

Erremmm sir, let's ask the people what they want; it'll be better that way! Retweet for Like for Buhari #BuhariResign to stay in office https://t.co/jPQ8fwigmM — Professional beggar (@Sheddi_younG) January 29, 2020

I expect Buhari and APC to go after Sen Abaribe for giving us valid reasons the president should resign… However it only makes sense for this #BuhariResign campaign to trend because this is definitely not the Nigeria of our dreams. Worsening insecurity, poverty etc ! — Dr Emmanuel (@DoctorEmto) January 30, 2020

Then who's controlling your government? Because you seem not to know what's going in Nigeria at the moment. Garba Shehu Senator Abaribe Nnamdi Kanu are trending because of you lol😂😂😂 https://t.co/qoAu9oaRSl — Collins O✌️ (@OkoroCollins11) January 30, 2020

If Nnamdi Kanu can escape from Nigeria under Buhari's watch, is that not another sign of insecurity?

Tell Buhari to Resign. Nigerians want him OUT!#BuhariResign https://t.co/8RR7MSA8cR — Vicky Thompson (@Chinonu) January 30, 2020

Look at this grown up CUNT

If you were in nnamdi kanu's position when the military assassins invaded his home what will you do. Garba Shehu you are a wasted cum. 😠 https://t.co/9Z6CZBJqGL — UCHE🗯️ (@uchekennedy_) January 30, 2020

Nnamdi Kanu’s escape to a foreign land is an indictment on your boss @MBuhari , did you even think this through before posting this nonsense? https://t.co/rZVlygbCnO — #OleOut 🇳🇬 (@Aguiyi_II) January 30, 2020

What has Nnamdi Kanu’s disappearance got to do with insecurities in the country? Or The level of unemployment in the country that has gone really bad.. you wanna trade any members of your family for just one victim of the bandit in the north for just 1 week? — Kehinde A (@popsynini) January 30, 2020

What are the security operatives looking at before Nnamdi kanu escaped out of the country? That is another sign that the security in the country is not tight. https://t.co/aLUqPDhNjk — Akinwunmi Babatunde (@TundeA01) January 30, 2020

Using Nnamdi Kanu's bail to sub Abaribe is d most stupid and shameless defence by Garba Shehu.

Never seen an idiot like him lately#BuhariResign — PCD Onyemaka (@Chux_Davix) January 30, 2020

It is on record that Nnamdi Kanu escaped from Nigeria while the Nigeria Army had his house surrounded by soldiers.

PMB is the GCON. How was that possible? https://t.co/ydF777bxTI — TUKDAM (@obrienthagreat) January 30, 2020

Man shifted the goalpost from Buhari's performance on security to about Abaribe signing a bail bond for Nnamdi Kanu.

Drink cold water, and issue another statement. https://t.co/KPO7Cie6sQ — Mark Amaza (@amasonic) January 30, 2020

Abaribe attacked with points, what Garba Shehu should have at least done was to call Tolu "please come let's respond with something reasonable" but No! Baba begin misfire by even validating Abaribe's points with Nnamdi Kanu talk🤦🙆 — Daddy Yas!!! (@freshprincegiwa) January 30, 2020

There are only few politicians who can speak Truth to Power and this is because they know the government will dredge up dirt on them. Abaribe is not one and its obvious in this pointless thread. The best Garba could do was to change the narrative to Nnamdi Kanu #BuhariResign https://t.co/AZip7cXenQ — Milista of Informashun 🇳🇬 ❁ (@EkeVanVictor) January 30, 2020