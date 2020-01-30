Home » Nigerians React As Presidency Hits Abaribe Over Call For Buhari To Resign

Nigerians React As Presidency Hits Abaribe Over Call For Buhari To Resign

January 30, 2020
Nigerians React As Presidency Hits Abaribe Over Call For Buhari To Resign

Garba Shehu/File photo

Nigerians have taken to social media to condemn the Presidency over its response to call made by the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over rising insecurity in the country.

Abaribe, in his contribution to a motion sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, on national security, accused the nation’s security chiefs of relying on propaganda.

The senator, in concluding his speech on the issue, said: “That government even said if we don’t perform stone us, we are going with the stones to stone them now.”

But Buhari’s media aide, Shehu Sani, in a statement on Wednesday, said the call from an armchair critic did not represent the opinion of the country.

He added that Abaribe should have been in prison for failing to return leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to court for trial.

Shehu noted that if a leader like President Buhari needs to resign, there are millions of other Nigerians who need to resign, including Senator Abaribe who unlocked the door to enable the escape of traitorous and treasonable suspects.

He said that Abaribe’s party raped the nation and left it collapsing in 2015 and President Buhari is fixing things up all the years he is in office.

Reacting to the strongly-worded response to Abaribe’s call on the Buhari government to resign over rising insecurity in Nigeria, Nigerians berate the presidential media for attacking the personality of the senator.

They accused the presidency of leaving the topic of insecurity and blaming the PDP for its mistakes.

See some of the reactions below:

