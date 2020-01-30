Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Thursday, Jan. 30th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Thursday, January 30th, 2020.

Buhari Resignation Call: Nnamdi Kanu Mentioned As Presidency Hits Abaribe

The Presidency says the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, should have been in prison for failing to return leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to court for trial. Spokesman for President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, made this known in a strongly-worded response to Abaribe’s call on the Buhari government to resign over rising insecurity in Nigeria.

Senate To Buhari: Declare National Security Emergency

The Nigerian senate Wednesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a National Security Emergency due to the challenges of insecurity in the country. Lawmakers also considered restructuring of the current security architecture, with the Senate minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, asking the Buhari government to resign. The Senate, after hours of deliberation on the matter, resolved to urge president Buhari to declare a national security emergency and set up an ad-hoc committee to engage the security agencies and report to the Senate.

Insecurity: Senate Minority Leader Abaribe Asks Buhari Govt To Resign

Senate Minority Leader Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe on Wednesday called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over the security challenges facing Nigeria. Abaribe, in his contribution to the motion sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, on national security, accused the nation’s security chiefs of relying on propaganda.

Coronavirus: Don’t Travel To China For Now, FG Urges Nigerians

The Nigerian government has enjoined citizens planning to visit China to suspend the plan until further notice in view of the outbreak of Coronavirus in the world’s most populous country. This is in view of the fast spreading coronavirus disease rocking China and Asia in general.The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said this when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Nigerians React As NYSC Increases Corps Members’ Allowance

Many Nigerians have expressed excitement over the increase of the monthly allowance of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to N33,000. The Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, had announced the increment during a working visit to the NYSC Secretariat in Bauchi.

Kogi Assembly Endorses Appointment Of 30 Special Advisers

Kogi State House of Assembly on Wednesday approved the appointment of 30 Special Advisers as requested by Governor Yahaya Bello. Speaker of the house Prince Matthew Kolawole read the letter forwarded to the Assembly by the governor seeking its approval for the appointments, to which members unanimously voted in favour.

Stop De-marketing Nigeria With Religious Persecution Falsehood, FG Tells ‘Desperate Politicians’

The Federal Government has admonished desperate politicians and political leaders with vested interest to desist from spreading falsehood of religious persecution in Nigeria. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who gave the admonition on Wednesday in London, said those engaging in the act were doing so to de-market the country globally. The minister is in London to engage with international media organisations and other think tanks.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.