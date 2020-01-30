Ndubuisi Emenike: Reps Invite IGP, NSCDC Boss

The House of Representatives has resolved to invite the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu.

The House reached the resolution following a motion by the Deputy Majority Whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha on the need to investigate the spate of accidental discharge by security personnel and to forestall the killing of innocent Nigerians due to mishandling of firearms.

The motion was seconded by Rep. Linda Ikpeazu.

Onyejeocha urged the House to direct the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to ensure adequate sensitisation of their personnel to stop using lethal force as the first point of action.

The lawmakers also invited the Commandant General of the NSCDC.

This is due to the killing of Ndubuisi Emenike by NSCDC personnel in what was described as an “accidental discharge.”

Another lawmaker, Mariam Onuoha expressed sadness over the death of Emenike who according to her was killed in the vicinity during the celebration of her rerun.

She called on the House to investigate if the officer was in breach of rules of engagement.

The motion was voted and adopted.

However, no date has been set for the meeting with the IGP. The lawmakers then vowed to investigate the matter further.