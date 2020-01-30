Man City vs Man United: Stand-In Captain De Bruyne Reacts To Carabao Cup Tie

Manchester City’s stand-in captain in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg match against Manchester United, Kevin De Bruyne has faulted his side’s sloppiness for their inability to win at the Etihad against their rivals.

Concise News reports that United won one nil under the lights, but City progress to the final at Wembley via a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Reacting to the contest, Belgium international, De Bruyne lamented the loss but is upbeat ahead of the final versus Aston Villa in March.

“I think we got sloppy,” said De Bruyne.

“For their goal (by Nemanja Matic), we did not clear the lines well and out of nothing they scored.

“You can tell me if they had a chance again because I don’t recall it.

“We fought when we had to and will learn from the mistakes.

“If we win the final no-one will talk about this game.

“The final is a nice day and we will fight to win the cup. If we do, it will be nice.”

Also reacting to the match, Coach Pep Guardiola of Manchester City pointed out that over two legs, the Cityzens were the better side.

“We played a side with incredible physicality,” the Spaniard said.

“The goal was from a set piece. The first time they shot on target. In both games we were better. I am so satisfied with the players, and the way they play with the problems in the back four.”

The ex-Barca gaffer added: “I try to send a message to my players of how we want to play.

“This selection sent a message we had to go and attack.

“United won, but people cannot say we tried to defend the result. I had six players up front. All the players had the mentality to attack and be creative.”