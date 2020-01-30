Malabu Oil Deal: Court Orders Arrest Of Ex-Petroleum Minister Dan Etete

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has ordered the arrest of former Minister of Petroleum Dan Etete over his involvement in the Malabu Oil scam.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on behalf of the Nigerian government filed an exparte application for the arrest of Etete to reveal the truth about the Malabu oil scam.

Justice Idris Kutigi, while granting the request, ordered the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to arrest the former minister and produce him before the court.

The judge held that, “I have carefully gone through the application…The application has merit and is granted as prayed.”

The judge also ordered the arrest of two suspects, Munamuna Seidougha and Amaran Joseph.

The anti-graft agency has preferred charges against the three suspects before the court over the $1.09billion Malabu Oil Block (OPL 245) Settlement Agreement.

In his submission, counsel for the EFCC, Bala Sanga, told the court that the exparte application was filed on January 28 and supported by an 8-paragraph affidavit deposed to by one Ibrahim Ahmed and attached with one exhibit. He said,

“The kernel of the exparte application is that names of the respondents in the criminal charge CR/151/2020 were mentioned in count 14-42 of the charge and where indicated to be at large.” He added that in order for the respondents to be brought before the court to enter their pleas, we will be requesting for an order of warrant for their arrest.

“Intelligence suggest they reside in France and occasionally at some African countries and to be able to get the support of the international police, the warrant of arrest would be needed,” he said.

Malabu Oil Deal: Court Grants Ex-AGF Adoke N50m Bail

Concise News reports that former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Mohammed Bello Adoke has been granted bail in the sum of N50m and one surety by a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Gwagwalada.

The Nigerian government arraigned Adoke and six others on 42 counts of fraud and money laundering.

According to the ruling by Justice Othman Musa on Thursday, the surety must be a Nigerian citizen with landed property within the jurisdiction of the court and must also appear with the defendant throughout the period of trial.

The court also asked Adoke to submit his international passport with the Registrar of the court.

Justice Musa also granted bail to the second defendant, Aliyu Abubakar in the sum of N50m with two sureties who must have landed properties within the jurisdiction of the court.

The judge also ordered Abubakar to deposit his international passport with the Registrar of the court.

Justice Musa also stressed that any breach of the bail conditions during Abubakar’s trial will lead to immediate revocation.

The sureties are also expected to attend the trial with the defendant.

Similarly, the third defendant, Rasky Gbinigie has been granted bail in the sum of N10m with one surety.

Gbinigie was asked to sign an undertaking not to interfere with the trial or further investigation by the EFCC.

According to the judge, Gbinigie’s surety must produce his/her three years tax clearance certificate.