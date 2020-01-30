Malabu Oil Deal: Court Grants Ex-AGF Adoke N50m Bail

Former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Mohammed Bello Adoke has been granted bail in the sum of N50m and one surety by a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Gwagwalada.

Concise News reports that the Nigerian government arraigned Adoke and six others on 42 counts of fraud and money laundering.

According to the ruling by Justice Othman Musa on Thursday, the surety must be a Nigerian citizen with landed property within the jurisdiction of the court and must also appear with the defendant throughout the period of trial.

The court also asked Adoke to submit his international passport with the Registrar of the court.

Justice Musa also granted bail to the second defendant, Aliyu Abubakar in the sum of N50m with two sureties who must have landed properties within the jurisdiction of the court.

The judge also ordered Abubakar to deposit his international passport with the Registrar of the court.

Justice Musa also stressed that any breach of the bail conditions during Abubakar’s trial will lead to immediate revocation.

The sureties are also expected to attend the trial with the defendant.

Similarly, the third defendant, Rasky Gbinigie has been granted bail in the sum of N10m with one surety.

Gbinigie was asked to sign an undertaking not to interfere with the trial or further investigation by the EFCC.

According to the judge, Gbinigie’s surety must produce his/her three years tax clearance certificate.

Concise News reports that Adoke is facing charges bordering on alleged abuse of office and money laundering as regards the granting of the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 to Shell and ENI, also known as Malabu oil scam.

The EFCC had earlier filed 12 counts against Adoke, Aliyu Abubakar, Rasky Gbinigie, as well as Malabu Oil and Gas Limited.

Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Shell Nigeria Ultra Deep Limited, and Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Limited were also charged.

But since the anti-graft agency could not produce the defendants in court, it approached the aforementioned FCT high court on 17 April, 2019, to secure a warrant of arrest against them.

Adoke was arrested in December, 2019, . by International Police Organisation (INTERPOL) after he touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from United Arab Emirates.

He was later handed over to the EFCC.