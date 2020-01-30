Home » Listen: Adekunle Gold Team Up With Kizz Daniel In ‘Jore’

Listen: Adekunle Gold Team Up With Kizz Daniel In ‘Jore’

By - 28 minutes ago on January 30, 2020

Afrobeats stars Adekunle Gold and Kizz Daniel have finally released their latest music collaboration titled “Jore”, Concise News reports.

This comes barely a week after contemporary afropop masters teased the new single in some tweets.

Gold had sought forgiveness from God over the delay in the release of the song.

“God Please, forgive @iamkizzdanieI and I for waiting this long to get on a song together. we have sinned against you.” he tweeted.

Replying to one of Gold’s tweets, Kizz Daniel said it was an honour to work with the “Young Love” crooner.

“Such an honor to be on a record with a fellow musical genius @adekunleGOLD You made me love music more after our session #Jore”

Well, the single is finally out and afrobeats lovers are sure to enjoy this new tune.

Listen below

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

