Latest N-Power News Today Thursday 30th January 2020

As they await their monthly stipend, the Federal Government of Nigeria has sacked 30 beneficiaries of its N-Power programme in Adamawa state.

Mary Yuwadi, Focal Person of the federal government’s Social Investment Programs ( SIP), made this known in an interview with NAN on Wednesday in Yola.

Yuwadi noted that the 30 teachers (N-Teach), were dismissed for absconding duties at their Places of Primary Assignment (PPA).

N-Power: Beneficiaries Expectant Of January Stipend

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government N-Power initiative are already inquiring when they will be paid their January stipend.

Being the 29th day of the month, its just two days to a new month, and Batch A and Batch B volunteers are anxious to get paid.

It is customary of N-Power to delay payments. But beneficiaries hope the scheme changes its ways.

‘Apply For N-Power’, Compatriot Tells Omoyele Sowore

A Nigerian, Raheem Opeyemi has ‘challenged’ human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore to apply for the Federal Government’s famed N-Power scheme.

Opeyemi made this call on Wednesday while reacting to news of Sowore offering himself to teach at a public school in Abuja, Nigeria's capital.

NYSC Allowance 2020: N-Power Beneficiaries Call For Increment In Stipend

Following Wednesday’s development that the allowance of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have been increased from N19, 800 to N33, 000, beneficiaries of the N-Power programme are asking the Federal Government to consider increasing their N30, 000 monthly stipend.

Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director-General of the NYSC made known the news on allowance addition in Bauchi during a working visit to the scheme’s secretariat in the state. He said that the imminent increment is in line with the new minimum wage approved by the federal government.