Kobe Bryant’s Wife Breaks Silence On Death Of Husband, Daughter

Vanessa Bryant has said she is “completely devastated” and that there are not “enough words to describe our pain” since the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe, one of their daughters and seven others last Sunday.

She made this known in a post on Instagram with a family photo.

It was learned that Bryant was on his way to coach his daughter’s basketball team in a local youth tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy when the crash happened in the Los Angeles County suburb of Calabasas, USA.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe – the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” Vanessa also said.

“I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them,” she added:

Bryant, widely considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, was voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2008 and went on to win two gold medals with the USA Men’s Basketball team in 2008 and 2012.

