Insecurity: Reps Ask Service Chiefs To Resign Immediately

Members of the House of Representatives have unanimously asked the nation’s service chiefs to immediately resign their positions, Concise News reports.

Part of the resolutions reached after the lawmakers had a debate on the nation’s security during Wednesday’s plenary in Abuja is that the service Chiefs have outlived their usefulness.

The call was made following a motion of urgent public importance moved by the Chief Whip of the House, Hon, Mohammed Tahir Mongunu and 14 others.

The motion was entitled “Need to Curb the Incessant Attacks of the Boko Haram Insurgents in the North-East Zone.”

The lawmakers said that it will be to the detriment of the country if these men keep doing the same thing repeatedly and expect a different result in tackling the security challenges Nigeria is grappling with.

The lawmaker stressed the need for the service chiefs to resign since President Muhammadu Buhari has refused to sack them.

They also called for the redeployment of soldiers serving in various theatres of war in the North-East region of the country.

Speaking on the motion, The House Chief Whip, Mohammed Tahir Mongunu, expressed concern about the recent upsurge in attacks by the Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East zone.

He said that it was regrettably that the insurgents who were relegated to the background are now unleashing terror in Borno and Yobe States.

According to him, “Recently, the insurgents have forced the Nigerian Military to close traffic on the Damaturu-Maiduguri Road for some days. The Damaturu-Maiduguri Road is the only access from Maiduguri to other parts of Nigeria.”

Also speaking, Abubakar Fulata called for the withdrawal of security personnel serving in the northeast and their replacement with new personnel.

According to him, “the long overstay of the security personnel has largely contributed to their inefficiency as they are tired of remaining there.”

Presiding over the plenary, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila put the question, as moved by Fulata, to the lawmakers whether the service chiefs should resign and leave their offices.

Although there was a divide among the members in their response, a majority of the lawmakers answered in the affirmative and the resolution was passed.

The service chiefs include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; and the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas.