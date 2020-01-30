Insecurity: PDP Reacts To Abaribe’s Call For Buhari To Resign

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has supported the call by the Senate Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe, asking President Muhammadu Buhari government to resign over rising insecurity in Nigeria.

Concise News reports that Abaribe, in his contribution to a motion sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, on national security, accused the nation’s security chiefs of relying on propaganda.

He said, “Boko Haram has been defeated, Nigeria is now safer, everything that was being done to make sure that the hard work that was supposed to be done in securing Nigeria was not done because certain people did not do their work but preferred to cover the eyes of Nigerians with propaganda…

“Mr President, Nigeria did not elect the IGP, we did not elect the chief of staff, we did not elect the joint-chiefs or national security adviser, we elected the government of APC in 2015 and re-elected them in 2019. The reason we re-elected them is that they continued to tell us that they had the key to security.

“When you want to deal with a matter, you go to the head so we will go to government and ask this government to resign because they can no longer do anything.”

In a statement on Wednesday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the opposition party backed the call because Buhari had displayed a disheartening dereliction of duty.

PDP recalled comments by Buhari expressing surprise at the heightened insecurity across the country as defeatist, demoralizing and traumatizing.

The opposition stated that the President directly admitted that he was overwhelmed and lacked the required capacity to articulate and implement any solutions to the escalated insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, bloodletting and increased wave of violence under his administration.

“Our party holds that such a statement from a Commander-in-Chief, who promised to lead from the front, is distressing as it further exposes an abdication of duty and shows that Mr. President is not even abreast of his major task in governance which is the security of lives and property.

“The PDP is particularly worried over this apparent display of leadership failure as Mr. President ought to be receiving a daily brief from his service Chiefs on the actual situation on ground.

“His comment, therefore, speaks volumes on the manner with which the security of our nation is being handled at the highest levels despite the huge resources reportedly committed to security issues by the Buhari administration.

“The PDP notes that such development has further eroded the confidence Nigerians repose on the Buhari Presidency for solutions, especially given his failures to rejig his security high command in the face of failures and demands by well-meaning Nigerians”, the statement said.