Insecurity: Details Of Buhari’s Meeting With Service Chiefs Revealed

The National Security Adviser (NSA) in Nigeria, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, has rubbished insinuations that Thursday’s meeting of the National Security Council discussed the fate of the country’s service chiefs.

President Muhammadu Buhari had met with heads of Nigeria’s security outfits one day after some federal lawmakers advised him change his service chiefs following due to the ongoing security challenges in some parts of the country.

Nigeria’s House of Representatives had on Wednesday called on the service chiefs to either resign or be sacked as a result of the country’s security challenges.

But Monguno told journalists at the end of the security meeting that the council, which is the highest security body in Nigeria, did not discuss the issue of the service chiefs.

“The issue of the National Assembly resolution did not come up at the meeting,’’ he said.

He also said, “The meeting basically made an appraisal of the current security situation in the country and took a look at the possibilities, the opportunities available to government in addressing most of the recent challenges.

“There were discussions and at the end of the day, the most important thing that we came up with is the need for collaboration, both between governmental agencies and the larger Nigerian society because of the type of the insurgencies we are faced with, the complexities, the multiplicity of all kinds of issues.

“There is a need for both parties, governmental agencies on one hand and the larger society to collaborate more vigorously. There is a need for us to deal with these problems in a comprehensive manner.

“Therefore, council has decided to take a closer look at issues that will help us not just at the federal level or at the state level, but right down to the local government level.

“But this is going to be done after due consultations with the relevant stakeholders.”

President Buhari met with the security chiefs for the first time after the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, had called on the Buhari government to resign over rising insecurity in Nigeria.

Abaribe, in his contribution to a motion sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, on national security, accused the nation’s security chiefs of relying on propaganda.

He said, “Boko Haram has been defeated, Nigeria is now safer, everything that was being done to make sure that the hard work that was supposed to be done in securing Nigeria was not done because certain people did not do their work but preferred to cover the eyes of Nigerians with propaganda…

“Mr president, Nigeria did not elect the IGP, we did not elect the chief of staff, we did not elect the joint-chiefs or national security adviser, we elected the government of APC in 2015 and re-elected them in 2019. The reason we re-elected them is that they continued to tell us that they had the key to security.

“When you want to deal with a matter, you go to the head so we will go to government and ask this government to resign because they can no longer do anything.”