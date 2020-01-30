Insecurity: Abaribe’s Resignation Call On Buhari Courageous – FFK

A former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has hailed Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe over his call for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign due to insecurity.

Abaribe who is the Senate Minority Leader had on Wednesday during a plenary session, claimed Buhari’s government has failed in securing the country.

According to Abaribe, in his contribution to the motion on national security sponsored by the Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi, Nigeria’s security chiefs rely on propaganda.

“Mr President was expressing surprise but in according to our rules order 53 (13) I will not go into that but I can only say in pidgin English ‘this surprise, surprise me’,” he said.

“You have told us that in this solemn day in discussing this matter that we may not at any point be partisan, I want to say Mr president if you didn’t insist that we will not be partisan I’d have called out the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, who when the CAN leaders complained about the killings of a priest, he turned around and said CAN was acting like a political party.

“Boko Haram has been defeated, Nigeria is now safer, everything that was being done to make sure that the hard work that was supposed to be done in securing Nigeria was not done because certain people did not do their work but preferred to cover the eyes of Nigerians with propaganda…

“Mr President, Nigeria did not elect the IGP, we did not elect the chief of staff, we did not elect the joint-chiefs or national security adviser, we elected the government of APC in 2015 and re-elected them in 2019. The reason we re-elected them is that they continued to tell us that they had the key to security.

“When you want to deal with a matter, you go to the head so we will go to government and ask this government to resign because they can no longer do anything.”

Abaribe’s Resignation Commendable – FFK

In a tweet on his handle, Fani-Kayode who is a chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), hailed Abaribe for what he described as a courageous act.

FFK claimed that since Buhari cannot shield Nigerians from killer herdsmen, and terrorists, the call for his resignation is not out of place.

“I commend my friend, brother & in-law, Sen. Abaribe, for having the courage to call for the resignation of President Buhari,” he tweeted. “A President that refuses to protect his people from killer herdsmen & bloodthirsty terrorists ought to not only resign but also bury his head in shame.”