Home » I Am Still Crushing On Rita Dominic, M.I Abaga Declares

I Am Still Crushing On Rita Dominic, M.I Abaga Declares

By - 34 minutes ago on January 30, 2020

Self-proclaimed African rapper No 1, M.I Abaga seems not stepping back on the strong admiration he has for Nollywood screen diva Rita Dominic, as he reveals that he is still crushing on her.

M.I said the revelation in a tweet where a follower reminded him of old times.

The follower identified as Caleb Abah shared a photo of Dominic while tweeting “@MI_Abaga once had a crush on this lady. Now I guess I’m seeing why he was crushing! Baba you get eye ooo”

In his response, the rapper said he is still crushing on the light-skinned actress.

“Once???? Something wey still de worry me” M.I tweeted.

Recall that the self-proclaimed African rapper No 1 in 2018, took his love for the actress to the entire world.

The rap artiste and Chocolate City boss, in an interview with GoldmyneTV, revealed that he had always been in love with the actress but she doesn’t take him seriously.

He promised to be a good lover to her, if only she would allow him.

His words: “You know I have always told you how I feel and you always think it is a joke. I am always on your Instagram page and my love for you is real.

“I don’t have money but I have plenty love to give you. I want to love you like no man has ever loved a woman; just give me the chance.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

Add Concise To Homescreen.