I Am Still Crushing On Rita Dominic, M.I Abaga Declares

Self-proclaimed African rapper No 1, M.I Abaga seems not stepping back on the strong admiration he has for Nollywood screen diva Rita Dominic, as he reveals that he is still crushing on her.

M.I said the revelation in a tweet where a follower reminded him of old times.

The follower identified as Caleb Abah shared a photo of Dominic while tweeting “@MI_Abaga once had a crush on this lady. Now I guess I’m seeing why he was crushing! Baba you get eye ooo”

In his response, the rapper said he is still crushing on the light-skinned actress.

“Once???? Something wey still de worry me” M.I tweeted.

Once???? Something wey still de worry me https://t.co/su0HjeQJVC — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) January 28, 2020

Recall that the self-proclaimed African rapper No 1 in 2018, took his love for the actress to the entire world.

The rap artiste and Chocolate City boss, in an interview with GoldmyneTV, revealed that he had always been in love with the actress but she doesn’t take him seriously.

He promised to be a good lover to her, if only she would allow him.

His words: “You know I have always told you how I feel and you always think it is a joke. I am always on your Instagram page and my love for you is real.

“I don’t have money but I have plenty love to give you. I want to love you like no man has ever loved a woman; just give me the chance.”