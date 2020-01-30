Former President Goodluck Jonathan Visits Buhari

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that Buhari met and saw him off at the forecourt of the edifice with details of the meeting yet to be revealed as at the time of publishing this report.

Jonathan last visited Buhari in October 2019 in a closed-door meeting.

Buhari Parleys With Security Chiefs

Meanwhile, Buhari earlier had a security council meeting with his security advisers and the service chiefs at the State House, Abuja.

Among those in attendance is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; Minister of Defense Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Mahashi (Rtd.); Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd.).

Service chiefs in attendance include the Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rafa’i Abubakar; and the Director-General of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The agenda of the meeting that took off at around 10 am was not disclosed, but The Nation quoted sources as saying that the issue for discussion may not be more than the worsening security situation across the country.