FG To Repatriate Fresh $321m Abacha, Diezani Loots From United States

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said that Nigeria is to sign a tripartite agreement with the United States of America and the Island of Jersey, a British Crown Dependency, to repatriate $321 million looted funds.

While briefing State House Correspondents after the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) of 2020 on Wednesday, Malami said the agreement is expected to be signed next week.

According to the Minister of Justice, efforts were being made to recover the money looted by former Head of State Sani Abacha, former Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Alison-Madueke, Kolawole Aluko and former Delta Governor James Ibori.

Malami added that a separate €6.8m in connection with Ibori would also be repatriated but said negotiations had yet to start on it.

He said the funds which will be repatriated from the Island of Jersey within three months will be deployed for the construction works on Lagos to Ibadan Expressway, Abuja to Kano road and Second Niger Bridge.

Malami said: “Council approved the asset sharing tripartite agreement between Nigeria, Island of Jersey and the United States of America for the purpose of repatriation of looted assets.

“We have overtime been discussing with other jurisdictions including Island of Jersey and the United States among for the purpose of the repatriation of looted assets connected to Abacha family, Diezani Alison-Madueke, Kolawole Aluko among others.

“It is within this contest that we have now come to terms with this jurisdiction – Island of Jersey, United States of America and indeed Nigeria by way of negotiating for the repatriation of sizable assets.

“As it is, we have concluded on the understanding that the sum of $321 million will be repatriated in due course inclusive of James Ibori assets as well.

“So, we are hopeful that by next week we will sign the agreement for the looted assets. The assets that are going to be repatriated is located and in the custody of Island of Jersey.

“But the United States of America came on board because it has obtained an order for forfeiture against the assets, considering that the medium of exchange used in the looting the assets is the US dollar.

“So, the amount upon signing the MOU will be remitted from the Island of Jersey within a number of days agreed upon, within 28 days.

“The money will be repatriated from the Island of Jersey to the United States of America and thereafter within 45 days, it is agreed by the parties that the United States is America will make the necessary arrangements for the eventual repatriation to the Nigerian state.”

Malami recalled that during Buhari administration’s first term, the administration had succeeded in enhancing the recovery of looted assets by over 1,300 percent.

According to the minister, the Nigerian government also expects at least €6 million from convicted ex-governor James Ibori as well as proceeds of planned auction of a yatch seized from businessman, Kola Aluko.

He said: “It is in line with that spirit of aggressive recovery of looted assets that the office of attorney general has been pursuing the recovery of looted assets.’’

Concise News had reported that the Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Bolaji Owasanoye, has disclosed that Nigeria is awaiting the return of $400 million Abacha loot stashed away in the US.

The ”Abacha loot” are monies stolen and hidden in foreign accounts in 12 countries by late former Nigeria’s Head of State Sani Abacha.

In 2017, Nigeria received $322 million of the loot repatriated from Switzerland after years of deal brokering.

A bulk of the funds was channeled into the Buhari administration’s social investment programmes.

“Nigeria is presently awaiting the return of about $400 million from in the US, which is part of Abacha loot,” he said.

“We have $322 million returned from Switzerland two years ago as part of the Abacha loot, which is been used for the conditional cash transfer.

“We also recovered $73 million from the UK, which was abandoned in England as part of proceeds from Malabu oil transaction.”

He said some countries are not willing to return the assets, and that even some of those willing to do so would rather want to keep a part of them for themselves.

He said the $73 million the UK returned was short of $12 million, which the country said was for ”administrative costs”.