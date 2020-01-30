Fani-Kayode Brands Foremost Muslim Activist Prof. Akintola ‘Disgrace To Islam’

A former aviation minister in Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode has lambasted Prof. Ishaq Akintola, director of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), labeling him ‘a gutless Fulani slave’ and ‘disgrace to Islam’.

Concise News understands that Prof. Akintola and MURIC are not totally in support of the Amotekun Security outfit, an initiative of the South-West governors.

The human rights activist had in the past few days released statements expressing reservations about the controversial outfit.

Concerning MURIC’s stance, the outspoken ‘FFK’ feels Yoruba man, Akintola is a betrayer.

A tweet on Fani-Kayode’s verified handle reads on Wednesday: “Ishaq Akintola is a traitor. His name is Judas! Not only is he a gutless slave to the Fulani but he is also a disgrace to Islam. He should ask his masters why they NEVER allow Oduduwan Muslims to lead in prayer even though Islam got to the SW 400 yrs before they set foot in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile Prof. Akintola responded to Fani-Kayode’s criticism with a cheeky reply on his known Twitter handle.