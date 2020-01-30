EPL: Leicester City Boss Expects Guardiola To Buy-Back Iheanacho

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has expressed fear that Manchester City may come back for Nigerian star Kelechi Iheanacho.

Concise News reports that the Nigerian star teamed up the Foxes in 2017 from Pep Guardiola’s side in a £25million deal but Man City put a buy-back clause of £50m. The former U-17 World Cup winner signed a five-year contract which elapses in 2022.

Iheanacho who initially struggled at the club is now enjoying a new lease of life at the King Power Stadium and Rodgers is afraid the Manchester club may activate the buy-back clause for the player.

He has netted eight times in all matches for Leicester this term and with City looking out for reinforcement once Sergio Aguero leaves, Iheanacho, 23, might return to the Etihad Stadium.

“I’m not totally sure, but these things usually last the course of the first deal he signs,” Rodgers told Leicester Mercury. “So, Iheanacho joined on a five-year contract in 2017, so leading to 2022.

‘’Even if he negotiates an extended deal in that time, I’d expect the buy-back clause to still be applicable until 2022. “After that, it may be void.”