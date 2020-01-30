Charly Boy Comes Down Hard On Anambra Governor

Nigerian entertainer and strong critic of politics Charly Boy has blasted Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano whom he described as “loud, pompous and braggadocios”.

Concise News reports that this comes days after Obiano was honoured as a knight commander of the pontifical Order of St Gregory the Great (KCSG) at the Vatican by Pope Francis.

Charly Boy in an Instagram post claimed to have summoned him since he became governor on ways to help the youth in Anambra, but claimed Obiano was more interested interested in female workers.

The entertainer said he stopped calling or reaching out to the governor sincetheir meeting never for once yielded any action for the youth.

He wrote “WILLY WILLY Willy is loud, most times pompous and braggadocios. His own possen no be here. I went to him a few times since he became governor to know what we can do with the youths in Anambra state and Infact Igbo land, but Willy wasn’t so intrested in working with us. He bragged of how he has all areas covered and seemed more intrested in my female workers than the buisness of the youths. Willy like nyash no be here.

“I stopped calling or reaching out to him, because our meetings no dey yield any action for the street people. So I just give am long rope, as an Emperor concern. You can imagine my surprise when I was called by Willy all the way from Rome. As usual, e no waste time to start to blow his trumpet again. He was excited as he bored me shitless with the story of his knighthood by the Pope. In his words, it is to be the highest honor bestowed on an African he claimed. Haba, Willy, which kin lie be dat naa?

“Justice Oputa received his knighthood from the Pope too, and guess what? the gentleman didn’t lobby for it sam sam.

It didn’t end there as the “Our Mumu Don Go” crooner said he would soon be spilling more details about Obiano soon.