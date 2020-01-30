Carabao Cup: United Have ‘Incredible’ Players, Guardiola Hails Rivals

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, has hailed Manchester United players following a Carabao League Cup semi-final second leg tie between the clubs.

Concise News reports that United defeated City 1-0, Wednesday, in the tie at the Etihad. That was, however, not enough as Guardiola’s men reached the final (where they will play Aston Villa) on a 3-2 aggregate win, no thanks to a 1-3 bashing of their rivals in the first leg.

Nemanja Matic scored the only goal (in the second leg) for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side with Guardiola singling out some United players for praises.

While speaking after the encounter, the former Barcelona gaffer hailed United’s frontline, describing it as “incredible.” He also heaped encomiums on Solskjaer for making it hard for his men.

“I like a lot the way they played,” Guardiola said. “At Old Trafford, we played really well, maybe I didn’t expect us to play the way we played, but I said when we lost here I said they don’t need much.

“The quality of the players upfront is incredible. I had the feeling, I said before when we lost at home against them, they are trying to do what the manager Ole wants, and I think it works.

“Maybe they are not consistent in all the games, they struggle at home a little bit with the teams who defend deep. Lindelof I saw him in Benfica, Luke Shaw is an incredible type of player, Maguire, one of the best central defenders in the world.

“The people up front, they are so fast. Matic and Fred, they are incredible players, Matic is an outstanding player. In time, they will do it and be back to what United was for many years.”