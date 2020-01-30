Presidential aide Lauretta Onochie has labelled Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe a “Buffon” for calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.

Concise News understands Abaribe who is the Senate Minority Leader on Wednesday called for the resignation of Buhari over the security challenges facing Nigeria.

Abaribe, in his contribution to the motion sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, on national security, accused the nation’s security chiefs of relying on propaganda.

“Mr President was expressing surprise but in according to our rules order 53 (13) I will not go into that but I can only say in pidgin English ‘this surprise, surprise me’,” he said.

“You have told us that in this solemn day in discussing this matter that we may not at any point be partisan, I want to say Mr president if you didn’t insist that we will not be partisan I’d have called out the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, who when the CAN leaders complained about the killings of a priest, he turned around and said CAN was acting like a political party.

“Boko Haram has been defeated, Nigeria is now safer, everything that was being done to make sure that the hard work that was supposed to be done in securing Nigeria was not done because certain people did not do their work but preferred to cover the eyes of Nigerians with propaganda…

“Mr President, Nigeria did not elect the IGP, we did not elect the chief of staff, we did not elect the joint-chiefs or national security adviser, we elected the government of APC in 2015 and re-elected them in 2019. The reason we re-elected them is that they continued to tell us that they had the key to security.

“When you want to deal with a matter, you go to the head so we will go to [the] government and ask this government to resign because they can no longer do anything.”

While reacting to the development, Onochie took to her Twitter to berate Abaribe for his comment, saying there are security issues are not peculiar to Nigeria.

She wrote: “1. Security issues are sad concerns around the world including Nigeria. Buffoon Enyinnaya Abaribe, telling Nigerians to “pick stones to stone THEM”, is out of order! It’s a call for anarchy!

“To those who listen to him, Nigeria is not Sen Ike Ekweremadu. Don’t even try it. Don’t! 2. Abaribe has tried with Nnamdi Kanu, to rip this nation apart and failed.

“When @atiku said there will be more herdsmen killing if @MBuhari was reelected, who said anything? How many stones did Abaribe throw? Please throw the first stone. We are waiting.”