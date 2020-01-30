Buhari Resignation Call: Nnamdi Kanu Mentioned As Presidency Hits Abaribe

The Presidency says the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, should have been in prison for failing to return leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to court for trial.

Spokesman for President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, made this known in a strongly-worded response to Abaribe’s call on the Buhari government to resign over rising insecurity in Nigeria.

Abaribe, in his contribution to a motion sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, on national security, accused the nation’s security chiefs of relying on propaganda.

He said, “Boko Haram has been defeated, Nigeria is now safer, everything that was being done to make sure that the hard work that was supposed to be done in securing Nigeria was not done because certain people did not do their work but preferred to cover the eyes of Nigerians with propaganda…

“Mr president, Nigeria did not elect the IGP, we did not elect the chief of staff, we did not elect the joint-chiefs or national security adviser, we elected the government of APC in 2015 and re-elected them in 2019. The reason we re-elected them is that they continued to tell us that they had the key to security.

“When you want to deal with a matter, you go to the head so we will go to government and ask this government to resign because they can no longer do anything.”

But Buahri’s media aide fired back.

Shehu, in a statement, said the call from an armchair critic did not represent the opinion of the country.

He said: “President Buhari to resign on what basis?

“Just because some characters think that President Buhari should resign, then they expect him to quit.

“That call does not represent the opinion of the country. This is the opinion of an arm chair critic, known for making stray comments.

“If a leader like President Buhari needs to resign, there are millions of other Nigerians who need to resign, including Senator Abaribe who unlocked the door to enable the escape of traitorous and treasonable suspects.

“He signed the bond for the court to release Nnamdi Kanu on bail, from which moment the suspect disappeared into the thin air.

“Senator Abaribe has failed repeated deadlines to return Kanu to the court for trial, yet he has the effrontery with which to accuse someone of failing to the bidding of the law.

“This is a man who should have replaced the suspects he failed to produce in the correctional facility.

“Abaribe’s party raped the nation and left it collapsing in 2015 and President Buhari is fixing things up all the years he is in office….He alone can do it.”

Kanu returned to the spotlight in 2018 when a picture of him in Israel surfaced on the social media.

He was first seen praying at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem with some IPOB members, who accompanied him for the prayers.

Until then, the IPOB leader’s whereabouts were unknown after the Nigerian Army invaded his home in Abia State during the Operation Python Dance in 2017.

IPOB has since been proscribed by the Nigerian government.