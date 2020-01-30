Bruno Fernandes: Ronaldo’s Teammate Speaks After Signing For Red Devils

New Manchester United acquisition, Bruno Fernandes has expressed his delight at finally signing for the English Premier League (EPL) giants.

Concise News reports that the 25-year-old, who is international teammate with ex-United star, Cristiano Ronaldo completed his transfer to the former English champions from Sporting Lisbon of Portugal on Thursday, and he has now promised fans he will give everything for the badge .

He told the club’s official website: My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club.

For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.

I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me.



It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team.

A massive thank you to Ole (Solskjaer) and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch.”

Fernandes has contributed 63 goals and 52 assists in 137 appearances for Sporting Clube de Portugal.

The athlete has made 19 senior appearances for his country and was part of the successful squad that won the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

📂 We’ll file this under things we love to see 😎 pic.twitter.com/fIV9p2ijuB — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 30, 2020

He joins the British heavyweights on a five-and-a-half year deal after they shook off a last-minute tussle from FC Barcelona.

United had been targeting Fernandes since last summer, and only upped their interest this month as they are clearly lacking that creative spark in midfield.

On Wednesday, the Old Trafford club confirmed that an agreement has been reached with Sporting Lisbon to sign the player.

Now, he is an option for Saturday’s EPL home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.