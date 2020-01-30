Bruno Fernandes: Man United Fans Gush Over Latest Signing

Manchester United fans across the globe are speaking about the club’s new signing, Bruno Fernandes with great energy and enthusiasm.

Concise News had reported how the English Premier League (EPL) giants sealed the transfer of the Portuguese midfielder from Sporting Lisbon on a five-and-a-half year contract on Thursday.

A fee of £62m was believed to be splashed on the 25-year-old, and fans are excited about what he can offer the struggling football club.

Check out some reactions below:

Signed, Sealed, Delivered! Finally, my boyfriend is home! Welcome Home #BrunoFernandez

Time to pour pepper into their eyes.#BrunoDay pic.twitter.com/XiEd3LBOVk — Ugom Naya® (@UgovY) January 30, 2020

Now that Bruno Fernandes is here. We have the best midfield in the league! #BrunoFernandez #BrunoDay pic.twitter.com/he1EltQnxG — Michael OJ. (@mrmicheal_) January 30, 2020

Welcome bro…. Manchester United prediction against wolves on Saturday Bruno comes on with a shot and it’s a goal… He has made his debut with a goal #BrunoFernandez pic.twitter.com/1p0BID67Ui — Stunna😎 (@SmallGee12) January 30, 2020

We are happy to have you in the team Bruno. Go give those passes.#BrunoFernandez pic.twitter.com/7ums80XXp8 — Jameel Tha Hitmaker | Mixbyjameel (@mixbyjameel) January 30, 2020