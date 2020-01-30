Home » Bruno Fernandes: Man United Fans Gush Over Latest Signing

Bruno Fernandes: Man United Fans Gush Over Latest Signing

By - 52 minutes ago on January 30, 2020
Bruno Fernandes: Man United Fans Gush Over Latest Signing

Bruno Fernandes (right) meets Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo Courtesy: Manchester United/Twitter)

Manchester United fans across the globe are speaking about the club’s new signing, Bruno Fernandes with great energy and enthusiasm.

Concise News had reported how the English Premier League (EPL) giants sealed the transfer of the Portuguese midfielder from Sporting Lisbon on a five-and-a-half year contract on Thursday.

A fee of £62m was believed to be splashed on the 25-year-old, and fans are excited about what he can offer the struggling football club.

Check out some reactions below:

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Add Concise To Homescreen.