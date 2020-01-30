Borno: Zulum Appoints Two Non-Indigenes, 24 Others Into Cabinet

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has appointed two non-indigenes of the state into his executive cabinet, Concise News reports.

It was learned that the governor appointed Kesta Ogualili from Anambra state and Yusuf Alao from Oyo state as Special Advisers.

Ogualili hails from Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra while Alao is an indigene of Ogbomosho in Oyo.

The Deputy governor of the state, Umar Kadafur, who represented Zulum administered oath of office and allegiance on the 26 appointees on Wednesday.

According to the governor, the two non-indigenes were appointed as professionals who have lived in the state for many years and have been active in supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Zulum urged the appointees to live to high expectations.