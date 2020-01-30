Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky who has over time been in the news for one reason or the other, has said he would soon star in his own reality show starting soon.

Bobrisky made this known in a post on his Instagram handle, where he claimed that his fans love to see more of him.

According to the male barbie, the show will first begin in Nigeria, before Los Angeles, where he would be joining pop singer Reprudencia Sonkey, known by her stage name Dencia.

“I am starting my own reality show soon, since you are all disturbing to see more of me. we are starting in Nigeria first before till I join @iamdencia in LA soon”

“I need a good team…. Good camera man, Good sound system. Good producer. I’m responsible for all your travel expenses. Let kick start !!!!. @iamdencia can’t wait to join u in LA USA 🇺🇸 let change d game”

He however, did not give a hint on the programme title or what it will entail.

Online Reports Pronounce Bobrisky Dead

On Monday, January 13, an online report stated that popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky was dead, after involving in a ghastly accident.

The post reads “Controversial Nigerian cross dresser and male Barbie aka Bob Risky is Dead. Speaking to News men at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Dr Markman Zara stated that Bobrisky was rushed to the clinic in the wee hours of yesterday after surviving a fatal accident allegedly on his way to a party.

“The doctor stated that though he was conscious as at the time of entry in to the clinic, there was nothing they could do as he had lost so much blood.

Reacting, Bobrisky debunked the claims in an Instagram post, saying he is very much alive and will grace the funeral of who came up with the report.

“Anybody wishing me dead will die before me and I will slay in all black to your burial.”