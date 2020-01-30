Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s Secretary Hits Buhari’s Spokesperson, Raises Grave Allegation Against Presidency

Amaka Ekwo, the Press Secretary to Nnamdi Kanu, the controversial leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has slammed Garba Shehu, the official spokesperson of President Muhammadu Buhari as “shameless”, Concise News reports.

Ekwo further alleged that there are plans to terminate her principal, Kanu.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday, Shehu asserted that Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe should be in correctional facility because he failed to provide Kanu, a self-exiled leader of the proscribed IPOB.

Abaribe signed the bond for a Nigerian court to release Kanu on bail few years back. Subsequently, Kanu, who was battling legal matters with the West African nation’s government secretly departed the shores of Nigeria.

The IPOB New Media and Special Duties Coordinator was furious with Shehu’s attack on Abaribe and went for the juggernaut.

In response to Shehu, a tweet on Ekwo’s known handle reads on Thursday:

“You are a useless idiot, the shameless mouthpiece of killers & bloodsuckers. Killers of Christians. You and your gang will never go unpunished for killing IPOB activists. Your plan to kill@MaziNnamdiKanu failed.”