Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Clears Air On ‘Collecting Bribe From Buhari’

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has rubbished the allegation that he struck a deal with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

Kanu vowed never to collect bribe from the federal government, especially now that his parents are dead.

The IPOB leader was accused of striking a deal and collecting money from the Federal Government, ahead of the burial of his parents.

Kanu’s parents, late HRH Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife late Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Okwu-Kanu will be buried on Friday, February 14, 2020.

The IPOB leader had in 2017 escaped from Nigeria following soldiers’ invasion of his home in Afara-Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia State.

After his disappearance, Kanu later re-emerged in Israel, and was accused of taking bribes from the Nigerian government to ensure his release from prison.

But in his latest broadcast on Radio Biafra, the IPOB leader Kanu denied the allegation, saying he would never collect bribe from Buhari’s government especially not now that his parents are dead.

“I never took money from the zoo when I was in prison, is it now that they killed my parents that I will do so?” Kanu said.