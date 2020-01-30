Benue Police Arrest 19 Kidnap, Armed Robbery Suspects

The Benue State police command has confirmed the arrest of 19 suspects for armed robbery and kidnapping in the state.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mukkadas Garba who disclosed this in a release, said the arrest of the suspects was part of efforts to maintain the peace and stability of the state.

He said the command had employed various preventive measures including foot and vehicular patrols, regular stops and raids of black spots to secure the state.

“During the period under review, 19 robbery/kidnap suspects were arrested; 10 arms and 28 ammunition were recovered from the suspects.”

Speaking about one of the incidences, the CP said the police received a complaint about a robbery incident at Kwande LocaI Government Area and detectives were immediately deployed to investigate the case.

He said during investigation, the detectives invaded a criminal hideout at Iyom village, Kwande-Obudu Road and that on sighting the police officers, the hoodlums engaged them in a gun duel and three of the gang members sustained gunshot wounds.

Garba said the robbery suspects were rushed to the hospital for treatment but were confirmed dead by a doctor. He listed items recovered from the suspects to include one AK 47 rifle, one locally-made pistol with 15 rounds of 9mm live ammunition, one single barrel gun, a pair of camouflage uniform and assorted charms.

The CP said further investigation led to the arrest of one Aandover Vishigh aka Oraigbo of Nanev village, Kwande who confessed to being the operational driver of the gang.

He explained further that on 23/01/2020 at about 05:05hrs, while police officers were on patrol at Otukpa – Obollo Road, they intercepted a black Lexus 350 Jeep with Reg. 461. 526 FM, conveying one Charles Ezeigba and Chibuike Uba both of Okigwe, Imo State.

The suspects, according to the CP, confessed being a three-man armed robbery syndicate that snatched the same vehicle at Okigwe town in Imo State and were heading to Abuja to sell it.

The police also arrested a gang of armed robbers numbering about four who attacked and robbed a victim at Otukpo town of her Lexus 350 car, jewelry, handset and a cash sum of N280, 000 at gunpoint.

“During investigation, one David Agbo, Olotu Joseph and Musa Ndah all ‘m’ of different addresses were arrested in connection with the case. Items recovered from the suspects included one locally-made pistol with four rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and one Zenith Bank ATM card belonging to the victim. The suspects confessed to the crime.”

The police commissioner also noted that on 25/01/2020 at about 20:20hours, a police patrol team on stop-and-search at Ijegun-Obande, Obi Local Government Area of the state arrested one Abah John with one locally-made pistol loaded with three ammunition.

Garba, while disclosing that investigation was still in progress in all of the criminal cases, promised that the command would continue to work tirelessly towards ensuring a crime-free environment.