Barcelona vs Leganes: Messi Wants To Continue Winning With La Liga Club – Director

As they march on to the Copa del Rey last-eight after seeing off Leganes at the Camp Nou on Thursday, Barcelona’s director of institutional and sporting relations Guillermo Amor has stressed that Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi desires to continue winning games and trophies with the Catalans.

Concise News reports that Messi netted twice in a five nil whitewash of Javier Aguirre’s side in the domestic competition game.

After the match, Amor points out the ‘greatness’ in ‘Leo’ who on the night, reached 500 wins as a Barca player.

“It seems that it is easy to score and it is not,” he said.

“[Messi] is great and will continue to score goals.

“He wants to continue winning with this club.”