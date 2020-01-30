Australian Open: Sofia Kenin Reaches First Grand Slam Final

Sofia Kenin has reached her first Grand Slam final by defeating top seed Ashleigh Barty 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 at Melbourne Park on Thursday.

The 14th seed survived two set points in each set before battling back for victory.

The 21-year-old American will face either Romanian fourth seed Simona Halep or Spain’s Garbine Muguruza in Saturday’s final.

“I’m speechless. I can’t believe it. I’ve dreamed of this since I was five years old. I’ve worked so hard to get here,” Kenin, who was born in Russia before moving to the United States as a baby, said.

Concise News understands that Kenin is the first American to reach the Australian Open final, outside of the Williams sisters, since Lindsay Davenport in 2005.