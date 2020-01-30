Amotekun: South-East To Roll Out Security Outfit – Umahi

The South-East would soon launch a security outfit for the region to tame insecurity, according to Governor of Ebonyi State David Umahi.

Concise News reports that Umahi, who is the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, revealed this as he received the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Maj. Gen. Lasisi Adegboye at the Government House, Abakaliki on Monday.

According to Umahi, the security body was formed to tackle activities of bandits, adding that the people of the South-East must be protected.

He said governors from the zone had already written to the Federal Government on the joint security task force but did not reveal the name.

“We agreed that joint air operations to flush out bandits from all forests in South East are to be a continuous one,” he said.

This is as he said that “every region has their own peculiarities and we had formed our own joint security task force and we have written to the Federal Government and we are putting things together because we had a joint meeting with all the service chiefs and the GOC. So, we discussed and agreed on what we need to do to continue to give safety to our people in the South-East.

“No one will say that he will not be part of the joint security because when people are kidnapped for example in Anambra state, they could be found in Ebonyi.

“So, we need that synergy to work together to give protection to everybody and here in Ebonyi; we’re among the first in the federation to start our law on internal security and that is the neighbourhood watch and they have fantastically done very well.”

Concise News recalls that the South-West region recently launched Operation Amotekun to tackle the menace of insecurity in Yorubaland.

The development, has, however, caused controversies in the country, with the Federal Government declaring it illegal, also.