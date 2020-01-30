Amotekun: IGP Adamu To Meet Southwest Governors Over Security Outfit

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has agreed to hold a meeting with the Southwest governors to review the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Operation Amotekun.

Makinde made this known to journalists after meeting with the police boss at the force headquarters, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Concise News reports that since the launch of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), popularly known as Operation Amotekun, there has been controversy surrounding it.

The Federal Government had declared it illegal, with some persons claiming it was part of a plot by the South-West to leave Nigeria.

Speaking further, governor Makinde says he also deliberated with the police boss over the raging local government crisis in the state.

He said: “Everybody is aware of the issue with Amotekun, so we deliberated, we had an agreement in principle to have the governors of the South West to meet with him (IG) to review the situation.

“We are trying to build a new country where the rule of law is supreme, so everybody should be law-abiding, ensure that they don’t do anything that would create lawlessness.”

When asked about the current status of the security outfit, Makinde said, “It is a work in progress, we are trying to operationalise it and in doing that, all the relevant stakeholders would have to align.”

Amotekun Not South-West Plan To Secede From Nigeria – Fayemi

This news medium reports that the Chairman of the Nigerians Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has assured that the Operation Amotekun is not a ploy by the South-West to secede from Nigeria.

Fayemi has assured that the region is dedicated to strengthening the unity of the West African nation.

The former Minister of Mines and Steel Development gave the assurance when a pan-Yoruba development interest group the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) Worldwide, led by the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, visited his office in Ado-Ekiti.

Fayemi, who was represented by the Deputy Governor Bisi Egbeyemi, said: “Nobody should entertain any fear of secession by the South-west over the launch of Amotekun.”

“Amotekun is not political, it was established for the protection of our people and stem the tide of armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal destruction of lives and property,” he added.

“This is the first time that the region is united on the need to raise a security platform to complement the existing security agencies to protect the lives and property of our people which is our constitutional duty.

“I also want to say that the South-West is not seceding from Nigeria. The zone remains part of Nigeria and it will remain committed to a united and indivisible Nigerian federation.”